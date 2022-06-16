Mindful Waiting - be more mindful / mindfulness tips / how to be present {Weekly Mindfulness Prompt}

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Your mindset will make or break your year. Catch a quick mindfulness prompt every Monday of 2022 here on this channel. This week's prompt focuses on mindful waiting to help you to become more present and connected to the now. Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport Save over with Early Bird pricing NOW through June 1st when you join Holistic Restoration's 2nd Quarterly workshop of the year: Conscious Success Formula ...visit https://holisticrestoration.com/successformula for more details and to secure your seat TODAY!!!