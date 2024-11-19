⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (19 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, Sever GOFs defeated units of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 13th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Volchansk, Glubokoye, and Izbitskoye (Kharkov reg). Two counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 135 troops, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, four armoured fighting vehicles, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and an electronic warfare station.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation. Moreover, the Group inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 28th, and 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Kupyansk, Zagryzovo, and Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region). In addition, 3 counter-attacks of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses up to 510 troops, four motor vehicles, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, a U.S.-made 105-mm M101 howitzer, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces improved their position along the front line. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on 24th, 33rd, and 54th mechanised brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade, and 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Yantarnoye, Antonovka, Dachnoye, Uspenovka, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

AFU losses up to 550 troops, a tank, three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, an armoured fighting vehicle, 8 motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and four U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. One Nota electronic warfare station was destroyed.

▫️ Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novoselidovka (DPR) as a result of intensive offensive actions.

They also inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 53rd, 100th, 117th mech'd brigs, 38th Marine Brig, 12th and 14th natl guard brigs close to Leonidovka, Belitskoye, Dzerzhinsk, Mirolyubovka, Grodovka, and Novoekonomicheskoye (DPR). Six counter-attacks of enemy assault groups were repelled.

The enemy losses of more than 310 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ Vostok Group's units have taken more favourable lines and positions. They hit units of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 101st, 110th, 120th, 123rd, and 129th territorial defence brigades near Razlif, Novoselka, Makarovka, Ulakly, Velikaya Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye reg). Russian units repelled a counter-attack of an AFU assault detachment.



AFU losses up to 140 troops, a German-made Leopard tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, and one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst. One field ammo depot has been destroyed.



▫️ Dnepr GOFs engaged personnel and hardware of the 31st and 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU and 3rd Territorial Defence Brig close to Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 65 troops, 11 motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station. One field ammo depot has been destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, power objects ensuring operation of the UKR defense ind, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 146 areas.

▫️ Air defence units shot down five ballistic missiles, four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 85 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,259 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,386 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,490 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,181 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,525 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.