Veteran Fined $29K Fine for Daring to HIKE in Canada's Dystopia! No Woods For You!

🚨 Canada’s gone full dystopian nightmare! 🇨🇦 Retired veteran Jeff Evely faces a $28,872.50 fine for DARING to hike in Nova Scotia’s woods, branded a “public safety” threat by Trudeau’s climate police. 😡 From COVID lockdowns to banning nature walks, the elites are tightening the screws—drones, AI, and fear tactics straight out of a sci-fi horror flick. Is this the Hunger Games or Canuckistan? Join the fight for freedom as we salute Jeff’s rebellion against a system that fines you for breathing fresh air! 🪵💪 #CanadaDystopia #FreedomFight #HikeRebellion

🔔 Subscribe for more truth bombs and let’s take back our forests! 🌲

#NoMoreFines #TrudeauTyranny #ClimateGestapo





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️