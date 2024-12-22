Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soldier of Jesus Christ.
2 Timothy 2:3
King James Version
3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
Hebrews 5:13-14
King James Version
13 For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe.
14 But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.