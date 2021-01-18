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Cologuard comercial inadvertently admits that cancer is caused by altered DNA
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133 views • January 18, 2021
It detects altered DNA that causes cancers. The truth be told, the only thing causing cancers are vaccines that fail to accomplish the genetic splicing it sets out to do.
Cancer and many other diseases are caused by vaccines.
Cancer and many other diseases are caused by vaccines.
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