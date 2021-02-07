THEIR GOAL: TO CAUSE PAIN, SUFFERING & DEATH, BY DESIGN

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Dr. Andrew Kaufman joins me to discuss the lunacy of masking, lockdowns and experimental biological agents - the inevitable conclusion of all of it is it's intended to cause pain, suffering and death - by design.
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Must watch 100% RELATED:
COVID MEDICAL TYRANNY | DR BEN TAPPER TO GOVT OFFICIALS, OMAHA, NB, 11/29/20
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HEbLcg3O4N8N/