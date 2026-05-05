US misspending American taxpayer funds on Israel – Candace Owens

💬 “We have to give our tax dollars to Israel so that it can spend money to influence. It just feels wrong,” US conservative commentator Candace Owens underscored.

Adding:

Israeli telecom infrastructure used to track citizens across multiple countries – report

The findings, reviewed by Haaretz, show how outdated telecom systems—some dating back to the 1970s—remain vulnerable in the smartphone era, leaving even modern devices exposed to surveillance.

👉 The report outlines two tracking operations likely run by commercial spyware firms. One allegedly used networks linked to 019Mobile and Partner Communications, while another is tied to suppliers connected to Israeli surveillance companies, including Rayzone.

Researchers recorded over 500 tracking attempts across multiple countries, with more than 15,700 detected since 2022. Both legacy systems and newer technologies like Diameter (used in 4G/5G) were exploited, alongside methods such as SIMjacking to secretly extract location data.





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