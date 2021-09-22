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Hooligans turn out to be cops
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38 views • September 22, 2021
The police started the riots. Under cover cops create trouble, so their friends, the dirty cops can beat the friendly protesters.
The hooligans started the riots, the dirty cops claim.
Here we have the truth.
The police are paid by the enemy.
The Mayer has one order, draw blood...
The hooligans started the riots, the dirty cops claim.
Here we have the truth.
The police are paid by the enemy.
The Mayer has one order, draw blood...
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