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The Realist Philosopher "LIVE" At 5PM Wed & Sun Phoenix AZ Time!
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20 views • December 30, 2020
THE REALIST Podcast starts soon at 5Pm Wed Phoenix AZ time. If you like hearing the truth without any consideration for your feelings, or offending people then this show is for you. Current events reviewed with humor, common sense, and logic.
https://dlive.tv/TheRealist
https://dlive.tv/TheRealist
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