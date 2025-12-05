BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psycho Cop Attacks Bystander During Bank Robbery - LackLuster
America at War
America at War
152 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 1 day ago

"Signs and Symbols rule the world, not words nor laws"


Everyone seems to be surprised when the Police act in a criminal manner...

Just like when Judges and Prosecutors act like Satanic psychopaths...


But has anyone ever taken the time to LOOK at the "Signs and Symbols" these people wear??? Police and Sheriff's BADGES are fashioned after Satanic Sigils


There's no way to deny it, all one must do is to LOOK!

The 5 pointed star is a #Pentagram, the 6 pointed star is the #Hexagram or the "Star of Remphan" (Saturn / Satan) and the 7 pointed star is the #Heptagram or the "Star of Babalon."


ALL LEOs have Satanic sigils pinned on their uniforms!

I don't know what effect that has, but it can't be good!


original video:

Cop Attacks Bystander During Bank Robbery

https://youtu.be/WdE7MUHrynE

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy