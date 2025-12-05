Psycho Cop Attacks Bystander During Bank Robbery - LackLuster

"Signs and Symbols rule the world, not words nor laws"





Everyone seems to be surprised when the Police act in a criminal manner...

Just like when Judges and Prosecutors act like Satanic psychopaths...





But has anyone ever taken the time to LOOK at the "Signs and Symbols" these people wear??? Police and Sheriff's BADGES are fashioned after Satanic Sigils





There's no way to deny it, all one must do is to LOOK!

The 5 pointed star is a #Pentagram, the 6 pointed star is the #Hexagram or the "Star of Remphan" (Saturn / Satan) and the 7 pointed star is the #Heptagram or the "Star of Babalon."





ALL LEOs have Satanic sigils pinned on their uniforms!

I don't know what effect that has, but it can't be good!





