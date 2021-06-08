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DEMONIC BITCHES RAISE A TOAST TO THEIR JEZEBEL SPIRIT AND PLEDGE THEIR ALLEGIANCE TO THE DEATH-SHOT
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243 views • June 08, 2021
" I Am a Vaccine Slut " Proclaims the Witches, Women Have Always Survived Using the Herd Mentality, They Dont Possess the Strength Nor the Ability to Raise an Army and Fight So Their "Fight" Is That of Survival, if Women See Others Around Them Having the Jab Their Primordial Brain Will Urge Them to Follow the Crowd, Its Why Women Are All Mask Wearers Too, You Would Think a Woman Would Hate the Mask Because Her Face Is Her Femininity but She Has Embraced the Mask as Its the "Current Trend" or the Here and Now.... See How Easy the Woman Can Be Influenced and Then Steered in a Direction ? Its Why They Have Been a Massive Target for Destroying the Family Unit and Thus in Turn Destroying Western Civilization. " It Was Always the Women, and Above All the Young Ones, Who Were the Most Bigoted Adherents of the Party, the Swallowers of Slogans, the Amateur Spies and Nosers-out of Unorthodoxy. " ~ Orwells 1984
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