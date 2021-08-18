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Seattle Bubble Works - Frenchy Cannoli Trained Hash Maker (interview)
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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10 views • August 18, 2021
Seattle Bubbleworks got its start in 2016, when our founder saw a niche in the market. Joby had been working with a local cannabis processor and helping them market and distribute their flower and vape cartridges to market. He realized that his passion of producing quality products that addressed the standards of the medicinal marijuana community were at odds with the previous management.

Although that processor was finding success, they were less concerned about the quality and more about the quantity produced. Joby found that unfair to the consumer, and began looking into a solvent-free method of creating cannabis concentrates. By revisiting the ancient art of hash-making through ice water separation, Joby chose to venture out on his own and gathered together a skilled crew of industry colleagues, each as passionate and skilled as the last, to set up his own “bubbleworks”.

By working with ethical producers, and inspecting each batch, Seattle Bubbleworks is proud of the products they provide and will be expanding into other ventures as well.

Guest:
Joby Sewell, Founder & CEO - Seattle Bubble Works
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joby-sewell-9778989/
http://seattlebubbleworks.com

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 772 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
interviewpodcasthash
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