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Vaccination – How history repeats itself
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178 views • May 11, 2022
Well over 100 years ago, there were already worldwide efforts to introduce compulsory smallpox vaccination. And even then, there was great resistance to it. The book “Vaccination Graveyard” from 1912 shows amazing parallels to today. Will history repeat itself?
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