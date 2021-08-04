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SORRY BUT NO! 4 cops on the same shift • 4 suicides back to back. NOPE! (2021-8-4)
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450 views • August 04, 2021
All four of these men had one thing in common: they took part in responding to the Capitol riots on January 6. Actually, are we 100% sure it was suicide Unfortunately, the media and the public are so polarized that I wonder if we’ll ever know the true reasons for these tragedies.
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