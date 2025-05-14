BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Best States for RV Travelers to establish residency - and - ONE to avoid...
16 hours ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/best-states-to-establish-residency-for-rv-travelers-and-concerns-about-montana

State Residency for RV Travelers

I've been "on the road" for less than a month (during my most recent "travel season") and I've got ALOT to share! After listening to a recent video from Dan at iAllegedly, I was moved to share this information with you - especially if you're currently a full time RV traveler (or planning to become a full time traveler.)

Full timers need a state to reside in and the one you choose matters! This also applies to other types of travelers - like long haul truckers. The fact is that some states are more traveler friendly than others when it comes to residency - and some definitely raise red flags.

That's the focus of this video and my post (linked below) - learn the 3 best states to establish residency for rv travelers and one to (likely) avoid and why.

https://rvacrossamerica.net/best-states-to-establish-residency-for-rv-travelers-and-concerns-about-montana


rv liferv travelbest states for rv travelers to establish residencyone state for rv travelers to avoid residency for full time travelersresidency for travelers
