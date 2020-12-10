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Prophecies Of Dystopia | Timothy Alberino | The Birthright Series: Part 2 | TSR Ep. 259
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267 views • December 10, 2020
Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! The plan of our multidimensional adversaries is revealed! Welcome to Part 2 of the highly-anticipated Birthright Series featuring prolific author and filmmaker, Timothy Alberino! Included are direct quotes and readings from Timothy Alberino's new book, Birthright! What nightmares happened during the last Golden Age? What are the plans to bring in a new, dystopian Golden Age? Where is the Garden of Eden and why will we never be able to find it? Find out here or skip to your favorite part by using the timestamps below!
To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Topics Discussed:
0:00 - Introduction
2:08 - What Is The Garden Of Eden?
5:51 - Axis Mundi As The Ancient Nexus Portal And Dimensional Gateway
16:27 - Is The Garden Of Eden On Earth?
20:26 - Tree Of Life And Tree Of The Knowledge Of Good And Evil
23:35 - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Immortality: Do Angels Need The Tree Of Life?
30:46 - The Theory Of Evolution Debunked And Entropy Of Mankind
38:20 - The Original Plan Of Creation For Adam In The Garden Of Eden
40:09 - The Kingdom Empire Of God Versus The Kingdom Of Darkness
58:33 - Ordering And Contact Information
59:42 - Two Versions Of The Golden Age And New World Order
1:03:16 - Messianic Prophecies In The Book Of Enoch
1:06:03 - The Book Of Enoch And The Fall Of The Watchers
1:23:21 - What Most Don't Know About Nephilim Giants And The Flood Of Noah
1:34:21 - Final Thoughts
1:35:38 - Conclusion
To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Topics Discussed:
0:00 - Introduction
2:08 - What Is The Garden Of Eden?
5:51 - Axis Mundi As The Ancient Nexus Portal And Dimensional Gateway
16:27 - Is The Garden Of Eden On Earth?
20:26 - Tree Of Life And Tree Of The Knowledge Of Good And Evil
23:35 - Intrinsic and Extrinsic Immortality: Do Angels Need The Tree Of Life?
30:46 - The Theory Of Evolution Debunked And Entropy Of Mankind
38:20 - The Original Plan Of Creation For Adam In The Garden Of Eden
40:09 - The Kingdom Empire Of God Versus The Kingdom Of Darkness
58:33 - Ordering And Contact Information
59:42 - Two Versions Of The Golden Age And New World Order
1:03:16 - Messianic Prophecies In The Book Of Enoch
1:06:03 - The Book Of Enoch And The Fall Of The Watchers
1:23:21 - What Most Don't Know About Nephilim Giants And The Flood Of Noah
1:34:21 - Final Thoughts
1:35:38 - Conclusion
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