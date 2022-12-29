The Secret Behind Electric Cars

Behind the "Green" veil lies a dirty secret: slave-children in quarries in the Congo to mine cobalt for electric cars. So as electric cars are marketed to the public as more "ethical," is this true?





Video Clip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIWvk3gJ_7E





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.