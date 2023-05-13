Del BigTree at the HighWire
May 13, 2023
Last week, The Highwire had the honor of hosting an incredibly successful screening of the award-winning documentary, Spellers, with a live studio audience and Q&A from the cast of SPELLERS. This livestream became the most-watched single video we have ever put on TheHighWire.com with more than 13 million views in just one week. We had to remove the film per the licensing agreement, but please enjoy the post-show Q&A from the cast! To see and support this incredible film, go to www.spellersthemovie.com.
#Spellers #SpellersTheMovie #SpellingToCommunicate #S2C #SpellersFreedomFoundation
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ngz0c-millions-inspired-by-spellers.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.