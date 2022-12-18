THIS IS - TITANIC - COME QUICK DANGER - SAVE OUR SHIP - COME QUICK DANGER

For more videos check out DELACABRA playlists.

Back in 1912 when the Titanic sank, the main mode of communications was Morse Code. In order for the radio operators to send messages quickly, they had to master the code at a rate of 40 words per minute (wpm). There were no computers or electronic keyers available at the time, it was done all by hand.

Back then, radio operators were employees of a particular cruise line. They had no loyalty or comradery with other radio operators. As a result, a lot of ships within range took no action to the distress call. Some even harassed the operators of Titanic by heckling them in Morse Code. Imagine that happening today. No doubt it still does though.

The frequency of operation was 1 Megacycle, or what we call 1000 kHz, or 1 MHz. This is now the AM Broadcast Band as we know it. At night the range of the signal was about 1200 NM. The signal was picked up on the East Coast of the US and the West Coast of the British Isles. This is how the news organizations heard about the disaster. News organizations even tried to get survivor passenger lists from the Carpatia (Cunard Line), all done in Morse Code.



Here is the SOS message sent by Titanic at the speed of 40wpm. Imagine, if you will, being a radio operator on a ship and hearing this message blaring out of your headphones or speaker.



This is the message sent: "CQD CQD SOS DE MGY MGY REQUIR IMEDIAT ASISTANC POSITION 41.46 N 50.14 W"



CQD = Internationally recognized Distress Call at that time

SOS = New code for Distress Call, not yet fully recognized by shipboard operators

MGY = Call Sign for the White Star Line Titanic