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Kristi Simmonds An RN Pleading For Help After She Received The Moderna Vaccine
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2521 views • February 21, 2021
MIRRORED from Covid Lie
For the people in the back who don’t want to believe vaccine injury is real, or think it’s just rare or think you’ll get help etc...watch this video of Kristi Simmonds an RN pleading for help after she received the #moderna Vax and has full body tremors that don’t stop...she explains she’s spoken with 5 others who are experiencing the same symptoms (I’ve seen 3 other videos of this myself), and that she can’t get any doctors to help her, she said the Neurology Docs won’t help her (I have been shouting this for 5 years to anyone who will listen...you will not get help if this happens to you!) Of course she still recommends the Vax to save her job because it’s not allowed to speak against the vaccine. C’mon. Stop poisoning yourselves. Turn off the TV. The sad and honest truth is most doctors will turn her away now.
https://www.facebook.com/kristi.simmonds.1/videos
For the people in the back who don’t want to believe vaccine injury is real, or think it’s just rare or think you’ll get help etc...watch this video of Kristi Simmonds an RN pleading for help after she received the #moderna Vax and has full body tremors that don’t stop...she explains she’s spoken with 5 others who are experiencing the same symptoms (I’ve seen 3 other videos of this myself), and that she can’t get any doctors to help her, she said the Neurology Docs won’t help her (I have been shouting this for 5 years to anyone who will listen...you will not get help if this happens to you!) Of course she still recommends the Vax to save her job because it’s not allowed to speak against the vaccine. C’mon. Stop poisoning yourselves. Turn off the TV. The sad and honest truth is most doctors will turn her away now.
https://www.facebook.com/kristi.simmonds.1/videos
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