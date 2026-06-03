The Sacred Miirror

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Verse 1:
Dawn chamber holds the golden eye,
Seven wheels spin crimson-blue cries,
Ouroboros coils at root's base,
Lotus unfolds infinite space.Chorus:
Sacred mirror sings your golden face,
Every wound births wisdom's grace,
Phoenix rises, darkness falls,
Mirror holds what spirit calls.
Verse 2:
Fool leaps through Mayan calendar stone,
Magician's wand, Egyptian throne,
Star pours silver Sumerian light,
Hermit walks the spiral bright.Bridge:
Lead tastes gold, shadow feels sun,
Wounded healer's song begun,
Red king breathes white queen's dream,
Light child flows the golden stream.
Verse 3:
Shiva's drum beats cosmic fire,
Shakti's breath lifts souls higher,
Tree roots earth, crown touches sky,
Sacred marriage, you and I.Final Chorus:
Sacred mirror shows divine face,
Every scar holds healing grace,
You are mirror, you are flame,
Speaking your eternal name.Outro:
Silence tastes like liquid gold,
Mirror speaks what can't be told,
Here in stillness, truth is found,
Sacred wholeness, love unbound.