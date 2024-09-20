BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Planet TV Studios and their innovative television show, New Frontiers, presents episode on The Revolutionary Elide Fire Ball.


Elide Fire USA's Mission is to bring Innovative Elide Fire Technology to the front-line of fire fighting in North America. Specifically, The Elide Fire Extinguishing Ball, a Revolutionary new product that will bring an additional line of defense to fire prevention and suppression solutions. We are devoted to making the world a safer place by providing innovative firefighting solutions that reduce property damage, environmental damage and most importantly reduce the loss of life.


Elide Fire USA manufacturers a revolutionary self-activating device designed to extinguish fire, providing a much needed additional line of defense for fighting fires.


​The technology behind the Elide Fire Extinguishing Ball is the only passive and active device available. Passive meaning that it is mounted and fixed. When the flame hits the ball, it is activated and dispersing a radius of mono ammonium phosphate powder that distinguishes the fire. This is immediate within 3-5 seconds and the fire will be out​. This is totally unique and innovative to the fire suppression prevention business because it activates on flame. For example, if you are not home and the fire starts, the ball will activate and put out the fire. Thus you won't walk home to a house that is burnt down rather you will walk home to a house that has damage, but it will have suppressed and prevented the fire from going any further.


New Frontiers in Fire Safety is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge companies that are innovating our world's fire safety field. New Frontiers is an educational series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.


Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important topics currently taking place in areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.


For more information about Elide Fire USA contact Chuck Thompson at 866.354.3387 [email protected] or visit https://www.elidefireus.com


​For more information about the series visit Planet TV Studios https://planettvstudios.com or call Christian Alain, Executive Producer, (888) 210-4292 x100

