The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 266 - Foundation!

Recently i have sensed an urgency to talk about FOUNDATIONS and what
they mean for a disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ. This principle is far
more important than many might believe. There are more than 60
scriptures in the Bible talking about Foundations. When God keeps
talking about something we had better pay attention to what he is
saying. In this video i’m going to attempt to illustrate what God is
talking about in the spiritual and demonstrate what that means in the
natural. There is always the Spiritual and the Natural shadowing each
other. We learn about God first by looking at the natural world. In the
same way as the natural creation sits on a foundation so do buildings
constructed by men. This applies as well to human lives. The Foundation
is essential to create STRENGTH and STABILITY for the building
constructed upon it. This is a fundamental principle of engineering.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.