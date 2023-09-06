The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 266 - Foundation!

Recently i have sensed an urgency to talk about FOUNDATIONS and what they mean for a disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ. This principle is far more important than many might believe. There are more than 60 scriptures in the Bible talking about Foundations. When God keeps talking about something we had better pay attention to what he is saying. In this video i’m going to attempt to illustrate what God is talking about in the spiritual and demonstrate what that means in the natural. There is always the Spiritual and the Natural shadowing each other. We learn about God first by looking at the natural world. In the same way as the natural creation sits on a foundation so do buildings constructed by men. This applies as well to human lives. The Foundation is essential to create STRENGTH and STABILITY for the building constructed upon it. This is a fundamental principle of engineering. Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

