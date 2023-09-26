9.24.23: LT w/ Dr. Elliott, Bank Failure 2.0, Oil PRICES, Green DOT BANK, BRICS, PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT]

✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v3kdjps-9.24.23-lt-w-dr.-elliott-bank-failure-2.0-oil-prices-green-dot-bank-brics-p.html



Protect your investments with And We Know



http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

—————————————————

The Western World Is About To Deliver Some Very Bad News To Its Young Adults https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/western-world-about-deliver-some-very-bad-news-its-young-adults

“There is no doubt we are starting another outbreak of COVID-19” – Dr. Peter McCullough. How to be Prepared. | ZeroHedge https://twitter.com/simon_simon666/status/1696779535629402197?s=20

—————————————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

https://shows.truthparadigm.tv