Moms on A Mission | Target Grooming Children | Target Boycott

Julie and Miriam discuss the recent decision by Target to inject transgenderism into the clothing lines to groom our children by way of tucking options in swim suits and compression tops. A self- proclaimed satanist was one of the designers. The Moms discuss this all out spiritual war against our children and our need to stand up now. We can stand up by boycotting Target at least for the month of June.
Scriptures:
Psalms 97:10
Isaiah 5:20
Ephesians 6:12
Sponsors:
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
Links:
www.momsonamission.net
