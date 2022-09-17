Concerned Parent Exposes Porn Being Shown To Students At Texas Middle School

Kristi Leigh joins Owen to discuss her battle with the local public middle school that appears intent on sexualizing children and exposing them to pornography though inappropriate books in the library.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.