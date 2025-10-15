Guatemala Tops El Salvador 1-0 in 2026 World Cup Qualifier ThrillerGuatemala Tops El Salvador 1-0 in 2026 World Cup Qualifier Thriller

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guatemala Tops El Salvador 1-0 in 2026 World Cup Qualifier Thriller
Description
Guatemala defeated El Salvador 1-0 in a pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifying match on October 14, 2025. Óscar Santis scored the winning goal as Guatemala gained crucial points in CONCACAF’s competitive third round. Stay tuned for upcoming match coverage and standings.
Hashtags
