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So what is the Federal Reserve?
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31 views • January 22, 2022
It has NOTHING to do with the American Federal Government.
The Federal Reserve is a group of PRIVATE Banks in ENGLAND that control the World money supply!
Companion Article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/ the-federal-reserve-is-testing-the-mark-of-the-beast-system
The following video was made several years ago in 2003 by Rod Parsley.
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#FederalReserve #MarkoftheBeastSystem #GreatReset #DigitalCurrency
rency
The Federal Reserve is a group of PRIVATE Banks in ENGLAND that control the World money supply!
Companion Article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/ the-federal-reserve-is-testing-the-mark-of-the-beast-system
The following video was made several years ago in 2003 by Rod Parsley.
Your help is desperately needed Folks! Please donate to this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
#FederalReserve #MarkoftheBeastSystem #GreatReset #DigitalCurrency
rency
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