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So what is the Federal Reserve?
Deplorable Preacher
Deplorable Preacher
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31 views • January 22, 2022
It has NOTHING to do with the American Federal Government.

The Federal Reserve is a group of PRIVATE Banks in ENGLAND that control the World money supply!

Companion Article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/ the-federal-reserve-is-testing-the-mark-of-the-beast-system

The following video was made several years ago in 2003 by Rod Parsley.

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#FederalReserve #MarkoftheBeastSystem #GreatReset #DigitalCurrency
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