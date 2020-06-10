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La Question des Vaccins - Sylvie Simon
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2 views • June 10, 2020
Import YT 21 février 2013 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5YofOVvTkY
Chaîne YT Des Maux et Des Mots : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDg53Em9AHmMlpdlL9j7svw
Les vaccins, sujet polémique! A quel moment le système immunitaire est plus en danger qu'avant la vaccination? Quelle est l'efficacité réelle des vaccins? De l'exemple de la Polio au BCG en passant par l'argent et la désinformation, une interview de Sylvie Simon, sans langue de bois.
Sylvie Simon (1/5)
Voir sur le site: http://desmauxetdesmots.com/interviews/sylvie-simon/la-question-des-vaccins/
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DES MAUX ET DES MOTS
http://desmauxetdesmots.com/
La plateforme santé des médecines complémentaires et alternatives.
Notre mission : prévention, information, conseils.
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Google + : https://plus.google.com/+Desmauxetdesmots
Chaîne YT Des Maux et Des Mots : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDg53Em9AHmMlpdlL9j7svw
Les vaccins, sujet polémique! A quel moment le système immunitaire est plus en danger qu'avant la vaccination? Quelle est l'efficacité réelle des vaccins? De l'exemple de la Polio au BCG en passant par l'argent et la désinformation, une interview de Sylvie Simon, sans langue de bois.
Sylvie Simon (1/5)
Voir sur le site: http://desmauxetdesmots.com/interviews/sylvie-simon/la-question-des-vaccins/
*****************************
DES MAUX ET DES MOTS
http://desmauxetdesmots.com/
La plateforme santé des médecines complémentaires et alternatives.
Notre mission : prévention, information, conseils.
Emissions, interviews, conférences... Suivez notre actualité et rejoignez notre communauté !
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DesMauxDesMots
Twitter : https://twitter.com/desmauxdesmots
Google + : https://plus.google.com/+Desmauxetdesmots
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