RT News - October 13 2025 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
64 views • 22 hours ago

October 13, 2025

rt.com


The Red Cross receives the first group of seven hostages from Hamas. Out of the group's 48 remaining captives - less than half are still believed to be alive. We're bringing you all the latest on the Gaza Ceasefire. An Israeli hostage negotiator says the Biden Administration fumbled a deal between Hamas and Israel a year ago. Benjamin Netanyahu refused to end the war on the terms he has now agreed to. The IDF is expected to release two thousand Gazan prisoners of war. They are coming back to an enclave looking to rebuild on scorched earth. British media are digging into former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's personal finances. The investigation points to blatant interest in prolonging the Ukraine conflict. That's as one of Kiev's commanding officers says London is bracing for World War Three.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


