Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Want to die sooner? The data says get vaccinated. The truth is out there for all to see
channel image
High Hopes
2586 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
86 views
Published Yesterday

Jim Crenshaw


June 24, 2023


And they keep adding more poison shots to the child vaccination chart. And as people get sicker and sicker and die, they keep pushing the shots. Their goal is to kill us. At this point you are a complete moron if you cannot see that.

Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dZmZqZixGTQX/

Keywords
vaccinetruthjabdieshotinoculationinjectionhidingdr peter mcculloughget vaccinated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket