Want to die sooner? The data says get vaccinated. The truth is out there for all to see

Jim Crenshaw
June 24, 2023
And they keep adding more poison shots to the child vaccination chart. And as people get sicker and sicker and die, they keep pushing the shots. Their goal is to kill us. At this point you are a complete moron if you cannot see that.
Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dZmZqZixGTQX/
