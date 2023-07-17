BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul has Completed the Inspection of the Last Vessel under the Expired UN Grain Agreement - There is No New Agreement
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • July 17, 2023

⚡️The joint coordination center in Istanbul has completed the inspection of the last vessel under the grain agreement, the press secretary of the UN agreement coordinator told RIA Novosti

Adding this, Cynthia:  That grain deal...Really bad timing for Ukraine and other possible coordinators of the Bridge accident this morning. Russia said it was suspending a further extension. A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine's grain for the past year expired on Monday (today) after Russia quit and warned it could not guarantee the safety of ships in a move the United Nations.

Moscow suggested that if demands to improve exports of its own grain and fertilizer were met it would consider resurrecting the Black Sea agreement. However, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that a U.N. pact that helped Russia to make shipments over the past year was also terminated.

-

⚡️Canceling the wheat deal could "shake up world markets" and threaten political instability in regions with food security problems, Italy's agricultural association Coldiretti said

-

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UN Secretary General António Guterres discussed the situation around the grain deal during telephone conversations, a source in the Turkish ministry told us. Is Erdogan that affraid?

⚡️The US insists the wheat deal be extended as soon as possible, Blinken says

Today, Not a single vessel was recorded off the coast of Ukraine and in the water area nearby. The grain deal is closed. Ukraine has lost access to the Black Sea completely.⚡️


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

Chase Codewell
U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners&#8217; AI Ambitions

U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners’ AI Ambitions

Sterling Ashworth
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy