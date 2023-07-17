⚡️The joint coordination center in Istanbul has completed the inspection of the last vessel under the grain agreement, the press secretary of the UN agreement coordinator told RIA Novosti

Adding this, Cynthia: That grain deal...Really bad timing for Ukraine and other possible coordinators of the Bridge accident this morning. Russia said it was suspending a further extension. A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine's grain for the past year expired on Monday (today) after Russia quit and warned it could not guarantee the safety of ships in a move the United Nations.

Moscow suggested that if demands to improve exports of its own grain and fertilizer were met it would consider resurrecting the Black Sea agreement. However, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that a U.N. pact that helped Russia to make shipments over the past year was also terminated.

⚡️Canceling the wheat deal could "shake up world markets" and threaten political instability in regions with food security problems, Italy's agricultural association Coldiretti said

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UN Secretary General António Guterres discussed the situation around the grain deal during telephone conversations, a source in the Turkish ministry told us. Is Erdogan that affraid?

⚡️The US insists the wheat deal be extended as soon as possible, Blinken says

Today, Not a single vessel was recorded off the coast of Ukraine and in the water area nearby. The grain deal is closed. Ukraine has lost access to the Black Sea completely.⚡️





