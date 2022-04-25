X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] Just Signaled That They Have Been Trapped, Nothing Can Stop This

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[CB] Just Signaled That They Have Been Trapped, Nothing Can Stop This
IMF director admits that the printed to much money, they thought know would notice, they thought the global economy would be shutdown. The Fed is trapped, they will not be able to control what is coming. The people are realizing that they need to protect their own wealth.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.