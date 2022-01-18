© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Doctor Says Vaxx Will Be Stopped, Lefties Want You Punished Chinese Style & Stock Up On Food
Follow
4
Share
Report
160 views • January 18, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
UK doctor says all vaccines will soon be stopped - https://www.newswars.com/shock-video-doctor-tells-patient-not-to-take-vaccines-because-theyll-soon-be-pulled/
This story went away quickly - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2022/01/16/why-the-media-is-about-to-run-away-from-the-texas-synagogue-hostage-story-n2601923
LA turning into more of a shithole - https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-16/rail-theft-soars-los-angeles-pilfered-packages-littering-tracks
Lefties want to take your kids if you're not vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-poll-half-of-democrats-want-covid-skeptics-in-prison/
China shoving people into metal boxes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNVt82bn-NY
International court of common law convicts covid frauds - https://republicofkanata.ca/2022/01/14/breaking-news-from-the-international-common-law-court-of-justice-january-15-2022-gtm-big-pharma-government-church-leaders-face-arrest-as-court-convicts-them-of-genocide-prohibits-injections/
Babylon Bee - Biden wants to save time - https://babylonbee.com/news/to-save-time-biden-to-send-500-million-free-masks-directly-to-landfill
Dana White shuts down reporter, of course he's from Yahoo - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-dana-white-calmly-shuts-down-reporter-who-interrupted-interview-as-ufc-president-discussed-ivermectin-monoclonal-antibodies-are-you-a-doctor/?utm_source=telegram
The 'doctors' complaining aren't even doctors - https://dossier.substack.com/p/270-doctors-called-out-joe-rogan?r=6a3x3&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Cross border vaxx mandate takes effect - https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/canada/canada-s-vaccine-mandate-for-cross-border-truckers-is-now-in-effect-1.5741561
Ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin were illegal, now what - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/athena-thorne/2022/01/16/wisconsin-judge-rules-ballot-drop-boxes-used-in-2020-election-were-illegal-n1549881?
MARTA president commits suicide - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marta-president-commits-suicide/
China should have no trouble kicking our ass - https://twitter.com/Ironworker05/status/1482843184493473793
Young woman learns how unfair taxes are - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/generation-z-chick-discovers-confiscatory-taxation/
Little girl learns about hypocrisy - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/precocious-young-girl-learns-about-hypocrisy/
Watch out for runaway bulls - https://youtu.be/VQiI8-ItrR4
Oops, from Blake - https://twitter.com/LockerRoomLOL/status/1482637696095129605
Song - TobyMac - Promised Land - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1DjD2MWe1k
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
UK doctor says all vaccines will soon be stopped - https://www.newswars.com/shock-video-doctor-tells-patient-not-to-take-vaccines-because-theyll-soon-be-pulled/
This story went away quickly - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2022/01/16/why-the-media-is-about-to-run-away-from-the-texas-synagogue-hostage-story-n2601923
LA turning into more of a shithole - https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-16/rail-theft-soars-los-angeles-pilfered-packages-littering-tracks
Lefties want to take your kids if you're not vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-poll-half-of-democrats-want-covid-skeptics-in-prison/
China shoving people into metal boxes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNVt82bn-NY
International court of common law convicts covid frauds - https://republicofkanata.ca/2022/01/14/breaking-news-from-the-international-common-law-court-of-justice-january-15-2022-gtm-big-pharma-government-church-leaders-face-arrest-as-court-convicts-them-of-genocide-prohibits-injections/
Babylon Bee - Biden wants to save time - https://babylonbee.com/news/to-save-time-biden-to-send-500-million-free-masks-directly-to-landfill
Dana White shuts down reporter, of course he's from Yahoo - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-dana-white-calmly-shuts-down-reporter-who-interrupted-interview-as-ufc-president-discussed-ivermectin-monoclonal-antibodies-are-you-a-doctor/?utm_source=telegram
The 'doctors' complaining aren't even doctors - https://dossier.substack.com/p/270-doctors-called-out-joe-rogan?r=6a3x3&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Cross border vaxx mandate takes effect - https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/canada/canada-s-vaccine-mandate-for-cross-border-truckers-is-now-in-effect-1.5741561
Ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin were illegal, now what - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/athena-thorne/2022/01/16/wisconsin-judge-rules-ballot-drop-boxes-used-in-2020-election-were-illegal-n1549881?
MARTA president commits suicide - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marta-president-commits-suicide/
China should have no trouble kicking our ass - https://twitter.com/Ironworker05/status/1482843184493473793
Young woman learns how unfair taxes are - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/generation-z-chick-discovers-confiscatory-taxation/
Little girl learns about hypocrisy - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/precocious-young-girl-learns-about-hypocrisy/
Watch out for runaway bulls - https://youtu.be/VQiI8-ItrR4
Oops, from Blake - https://twitter.com/LockerRoomLOL/status/1482637696095129605
Song - TobyMac - Promised Land - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1DjD2MWe1k
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.