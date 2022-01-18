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UK Doctor Says Vaxx Will Be Stopped, Lefties Want You Punished Chinese Style & Stock Up On Food
Aimless News
Aimless News
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160 views • January 18, 2022
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Sources used in video:

UK doctor says all vaccines will soon be stopped - https://www.newswars.com/shock-video-doctor-tells-patient-not-to-take-vaccines-because-theyll-soon-be-pulled/

This story went away quickly - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2022/01/16/why-the-media-is-about-to-run-away-from-the-texas-synagogue-hostage-story-n2601923

LA turning into more of a shithole - https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-16/rail-theft-soars-los-angeles-pilfered-packages-littering-tracks

Lefties want to take your kids if you're not vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-poll-half-of-democrats-want-covid-skeptics-in-prison/

China shoving people into metal boxes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNVt82bn-NY

International court of common law convicts covid frauds - https://republicofkanata.ca/2022/01/14/breaking-news-from-the-international-common-law-court-of-justice-january-15-2022-gtm-big-pharma-government-church-leaders-face-arrest-as-court-convicts-them-of-genocide-prohibits-injections/

Babylon Bee - Biden wants to save time - https://babylonbee.com/news/to-save-time-biden-to-send-500-million-free-masks-directly-to-landfill

Dana White shuts down reporter, of course he's from Yahoo - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-dana-white-calmly-shuts-down-reporter-who-interrupted-interview-as-ufc-president-discussed-ivermectin-monoclonal-antibodies-are-you-a-doctor/?utm_source=telegram

The 'doctors' complaining aren't even doctors - https://dossier.substack.com/p/270-doctors-called-out-joe-rogan?r=6a3x3&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Cross border vaxx mandate takes effect - https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/canada/canada-s-vaccine-mandate-for-cross-border-truckers-is-now-in-effect-1.5741561

Ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin were illegal, now what - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/athena-thorne/2022/01/16/wisconsin-judge-rules-ballot-drop-boxes-used-in-2020-election-were-illegal-n1549881?

MARTA president commits suicide - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marta-president-commits-suicide/

China should have no trouble kicking our ass - https://twitter.com/Ironworker05/status/1482843184493473793

Young woman learns how unfair taxes are - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/generation-z-chick-discovers-confiscatory-taxation/

Little girl learns about hypocrisy - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/precocious-young-girl-learns-about-hypocrisy/

Watch out for runaway bulls - https://youtu.be/VQiI8-ItrR4

Oops, from Blake - https://twitter.com/LockerRoomLOL/status/1482637696095129605

Song - TobyMac - Promised Land - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1DjD2MWe1k


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