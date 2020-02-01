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Chris Wallace: Everyone is coming out of impeachment as a winner
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25 views • February 01, 2020
The White House wins because President Trump will be acquitted, Democrats win because they will use 'cover up' narrative in 2020 races and John Bolton gets untold free publicity for his book, says 'Fox News Sunday' anchor Chris Wallace.
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