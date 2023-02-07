MARIA ZEEE__Major Tom Haviland - SHOCK Data!!! 7 out of 10 Embalmers Confirm HUGE Strange Clots!

Now on Maria ZEEE....
7 out of 10 Embalmers Confirm HUGE Strange Clots!
Major Tom Haviland joins us to expose SHOCKING data from a survey he has conducted with embalmers across the Unites States which shows 7 out of 10 embalmers are seeing the HUGE clots inside of people as shown in the documentary Died Suddenly, confirmed by Richard Hirschman.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
