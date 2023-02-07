MARIA ZEEE__Major Tom Haviland - SHOCK Data!!! 7 out of 10 Embalmers Confirm HUGE Strange Clots!

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Now on Maria ZEEE....
7 out of 10 Embalmers Confirm HUGE Strange Clots!
Major Tom Haviland joins us to expose SHOCKING data from a survey he has conducted with embalmers across the Unites States which shows 7 out of 10 embalmers are seeing the HUGE clots inside of people as shown in the documentary Died Suddenly, confirmed by Richard Hirschman.
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