Assault is more complex than it seems📝

why behind every "pair" stands a hundred invisible hands

When talking about small assault groups, people usually imagine two or three fighters going "in one direction" almost blindly. In reality, an assault pair or trio is just the armor-piercing tip of a complex mechanism involving dozens of people and drones.

Now one "Mavic" is no longer enough: drones get shot down, electronic warfare jams the signal, batteries die. Behind the assault troops there must be backup aircraft, operators, "small sky" air defense groups, FPV drone crews, supply groups and observation posts. As a result, every few hundred meters of advance costs enormous resources.

In the new video, we break down what small assault group operations actually look like in modern warfare and how hundreds of people ensure the success of just one sortie.

📍@rybar_tactical

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 29, 2026

▪️ Localizing the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes that caused an ecological disaster and fires due to spilled oil in Tuapse, required the participation of the Supreme Commander, who publicly dispatched the head of the Emergencies Ministry and the governor of the Krasnodar Krai to the city. This is the third mass attack on the city's refinery, which means that, in addition to measures in the public sector, the law enforcement agencies responsible for organizing the air defense of the facility and the city have likely received a warning.

▪️ This night, Sevastopol and Crimea once again repelled a night-long drone attack. The enemy is sending numerous UAVs to the peninsula, but the majority of them are being destroyed without damage to ground targets.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck Odessa, Ochakov, Izmail, Kilia with at least 20 "Geraniums". Explosions were recorded in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Shostka of the Sumy region.

▪️ In Bryansk region, the UAF attacked the village of Kositsy in Sevsky district with kamikaze drones, injuring a civilian. In the settlement of Brakhlov in Klimovsky district, an enemy drone killed an employee of the Mirabelle agricultural holding.

▪️ On the Velyky Burluk direction in Kharkov region, units of the 69th Motor Rifle Division of the 6th Army, part of the Army Group "North", liberated the settlement of Zemlyanky (northeastern part of Vovchansk district) after fierce fighting. Stubborn fighting continues in the northwestern part of Kupyansk district, Kharkov region.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a social facility in the village of Dobroye in the Grayvoron district with two guided aviation bombs, injuring two men. The region continues to be terrorized by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. In the village of Voznesenovka, a drone hit a car, killing a man on the spot. In the village of Bobrava, a drone attacked a car with a family inside. The man and woman were injured before the ambulance arrived, and their 16-year-old son was sent to the hospital. In addition, a husband and wife were injured in a car attack in the hut of Krasivo. A truck driver was injured in Pulayevka. A man was killed in a car attack in the village of Borisovka due to a drone explosion. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino district, a drone hit a car, injuring three people.On the Bobrava – Rakitnoye road, a driver of a GAZ van was wounded. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky district, three people were wounded by a drone attack on a passenger car.

▪️ In Kurilovka in the south of the Kupyansk direction, our forces are achieving gradual success, and the enemy is not sparing drones to disrupt the advance of the Russian Armed Forces.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, soldiers of the 10th Guards Tank Regiment and the 77th Separate Motor Rifle Regiment of the "South" Grouping liberated Ilyinovka, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. The encirclement of Konstantinovka from the southwest is ongoing.

▪️ On the Dobropilsk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are deploying reserves and engaging in heavy battles. North of Grishino, battles are taking place near Novoaleksandrovka.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group "East" continues to advance in the forest area behind the Volchya River, expanding the foothold. Artillery crews and FPV drone operators hit the vicinity of the villages of Podgavrilovka, Bogodarovka, and Velikomikhailovka, disrupting several rotations and partially destroying up to 5 bunkers.

▪️In the Zaporozhye region, the enemy attacked the village of Stulnevo in the Chernihiv region. Two adults and two children were injured. In the Kherson region - multiple hits.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two majors (two_majors)



