The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom (Proverbs 9:10) means that true wisdom starts with a deep reverence, respect, and awe of God, rather than being terrified of Him. This foundational perspective acknowledges God's authority, leading to righteous living, better decisions, and, ultimately, a deeper understanding who He is the relationship He desires with each of us.





This world teaches us to prioritize self, the complete opposite of what His Holy Word teaches. Our Father and Creator and His Son Yahushua (Jesus), the Word are to be FEARED AND WE ARE TO WALK IN HUMILITY AND REVERENCE every moment! Without this Holy fear, we will not be able to come to a true state of repentance and brokenness that is required in order to be made holy and righteous by the blood of Yahushua's (JESUS') sacrifice. The fear of the Lord allows us to acquire a realistic perspective of how small and fragile we are, and how much we truly need a Savior. Don't wait another day to get on your knees in repentance, awe and holy conviction, and allow Father's Holy Spirit fire to bathe you with His presence and teach you who He really is. The Fear of The Lord is our check and balance. Without it, pride and arrogance creep in, as the enemy whispers lies and that self indulgence is ok leading to the belief that you can live apart from The Lord and do your own thing. We can't do anything without Yahushua (Jesus) literally. We must reexamine ourselves carefully and with great humility. What you assess in yourself as acceptable, may well be a stumbling block before The Lord.





Micah 6:8

He has showed you, O man, what is good, and what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.





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