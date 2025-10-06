Bigfoot / Sas, NM 25 Pics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
25 of hundreds from the following:
1964 just outside of RR New Mexico from two pictures at first glance are two main Sasquatch, or so it seems,with some others lightly in the pictures.
Each of the two main ones is made up of hundreds of tiny Sasquatch beings, young ones and adults. A very hairy bunch of bunched up ones.
This video covers several of the actors, including human mixes.
Each picture has a main focus though the mixtures are always evident.
Tiny images, tiny extracts for viewing.
#3 of.... "Beast of the Mark", Revelation 13.