The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 347 - Savage Wolves

We are living in a time of terrible deception. From Space deception to Virus and Vaccine deception to False Gospel deception. We are sailing in perilous waters. This reality compels us to look again at the Protestant Religion False Spirit movement loosely called the “New Apostolic Reformation” that has swept untold millions up into a frenzy of demonic mysticism and false beliefs which, are contrary to what the Book of Acts and Paul’s letters teach us. A powerful “spiritual” manifestation of this False Religion was called, “The Toronto Blessing” which began in January 1994 and is ongoing today. We’ll look at this later in the video. I call this the Toronto Curse because this has continued to spread worldwide. Many are caught up in this SATANIC COUNTERFEIT, some of whom I believe are genuinely saved. If they don’t separate from this Heresy and COME OUT OF IT as God commands they might ultimately LOSE their salvation.
Acts 20:29, "I know that after my departure, savage wolves will come in among you and will not spare the flock."
