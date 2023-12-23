Colorado Bars Trump From Ballot; Vatican Blessing "Alternative" Relationships 12/22/23

Weekly News Report- Under the guise of the 14th Amendment, meant to block certain Confederates from holding high political office, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Trump is prohibited from appearing on their state's primary ballot. What does this mean for our Republic? Traditional Catholics were left stunned when the Jesuit-led Vatican announced that priests would be instructed to give blessings to same-sex relationships. Tucker Carlson and Tim Pool joined up at Ampfest for an amazing roundtable that will blow your mind. They take on the harms of technology, the harms of pornography, and the blessings of family. Some members of Congress may be compromised on the Epstein client list. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Watch and Share Abby's video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2JzcqFvZuU

