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Who Has "Your Money" - The Bank or You?
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153 views • February 25, 2022
Who Has "Your Money" - The Bank or You? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Given the economic uncertainty caused by the current money printing, war, and health crisis, many borrowers may be forced to default on loans they have with their banks. It is therefore important to understand the legal relationship between a bank and a depositor, and the bank’s right of setoff.
You may be surprised to learn that the funds in a general bank account do not technically belong to the depositor. At the moment of deposit, the funds become the property of the depository bank.
Thus, as a depositor, you are a creditor of the bank. If the banks make bad loans or bad investments, YOU are on the hook, not the bank.
Watch this video on Who Has "Your Money" - The Bank or You?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Who Has "Your Money" - The Bank or You?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Given the economic uncertainty caused by the current money printing, war, and health crisis, many borrowers may be forced to default on loans they have with their banks. It is therefore important to understand the legal relationship between a bank and a depositor, and the bank’s right of setoff.
You may be surprised to learn that the funds in a general bank account do not technically belong to the depositor. At the moment of deposit, the funds become the property of the depository bank.
Thus, as a depositor, you are a creditor of the bank. If the banks make bad loans or bad investments, YOU are on the hook, not the bank.
Watch this video on Who Has "Your Money" - The Bank or You?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Who Has "Your Money" - The Bank or You?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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