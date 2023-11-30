Create New Account
Scientism is a cult!
The Real Dr Judy
Published a day ago

The CULT of scientism is not based on data & natural laws of God & the discovery of those laws.

It is based on consensus or OPINION of the data & even propaganda masquerading as science!


Great question Clay!


Read or gift my books to help correct our institutional memory!

https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Full interview with @theclayclark : https://rumble.com/v3yndsy-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-say.html?start=267 (link also on my website)

