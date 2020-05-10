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009: Essential Ayurvedic Herbs To Boost Immunity
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21 views • May 10, 2020
Herbs are revered in Ayurveda, and have been used around the world for thousands of years. They have tremendous healing capacity—providing phytonutrients, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals.
Immunity is top of mind for many of us at this time. You may be seeking to strengthen your immune system, protect yourself from virus or the flu or support your loved ones, especially those with a weaker immune system. In this two-part series, learn how you can boost your immunity and prevent or fight a virus, flu or cold through diet, lifestyle and powerful Ayurvedic herbs.
In Part One, I shared seven diet and lifestyle practices to strengthen immunity. If you missed that episode, please see the link to that episode below.
In this episode, Part Two, learn go-to Ayurvedic herbs that can provide powerful immune support. By supporting the immune system, these Ayurvedic herbs can help you to prevent a virus, flu or common cold and help you stay healthy and well.
Tune in to this episode to learn:
• Top Ayurvedic herbs to boost immunity
• Two powerful vitamins to take right away at the onset of feeling unwell
• 5 antimicrobial and antiviral herbs known to fight a wide variety of viruses, bacteria, fungi and microbes and help you stay well
• The medicinal plant used by Hippocrates, the ancient Greek known as the “father of medicine”, for its healing abilities
• Soothing herbs that provide comfort and relief if you have a cough
• Lung-loving herbs that can support your respiratory system
Links mentioned in this episode:
Immunity Boosting Recipes E-Book: https://katrinah.com/immunity
References, Resources, Link & Transcript:
https://katrinah.com/ayurvedic-herbs-immune-support
Let's Connect:
Website: https://katrinah.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Facebook/Minds: https://minds.com/katrinaheppler
Gratitude:
Thank you to Dawn by Sappheiros + Breathe by LiQWYD; Music provided by Free Music for Vlogs.
https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
https://soundcloud.com/liqwyd
https://youtu.be/OBBfAPAS9go
Immunity is top of mind for many of us at this time. You may be seeking to strengthen your immune system, protect yourself from virus or the flu or support your loved ones, especially those with a weaker immune system. In this two-part series, learn how you can boost your immunity and prevent or fight a virus, flu or cold through diet, lifestyle and powerful Ayurvedic herbs.
In Part One, I shared seven diet and lifestyle practices to strengthen immunity. If you missed that episode, please see the link to that episode below.
In this episode, Part Two, learn go-to Ayurvedic herbs that can provide powerful immune support. By supporting the immune system, these Ayurvedic herbs can help you to prevent a virus, flu or common cold and help you stay healthy and well.
Tune in to this episode to learn:
• Top Ayurvedic herbs to boost immunity
• Two powerful vitamins to take right away at the onset of feeling unwell
• 5 antimicrobial and antiviral herbs known to fight a wide variety of viruses, bacteria, fungi and microbes and help you stay well
• The medicinal plant used by Hippocrates, the ancient Greek known as the “father of medicine”, for its healing abilities
• Soothing herbs that provide comfort and relief if you have a cough
• Lung-loving herbs that can support your respiratory system
Links mentioned in this episode:
Immunity Boosting Recipes E-Book: https://katrinah.com/immunity
References, Resources, Link & Transcript:
https://katrinah.com/ayurvedic-herbs-immune-support
Let's Connect:
Website: https://katrinah.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Facebook/Minds: https://minds.com/katrinaheppler
Gratitude:
Thank you to Dawn by Sappheiros + Breathe by LiQWYD; Music provided by Free Music for Vlogs.
https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
https://soundcloud.com/liqwyd
https://youtu.be/OBBfAPAS9go
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