Death of the White House Chef: Two Clinton Acquaintances Die From Suspicious Drowning Deaths Seven Years Apart

Seven years ago this upcoming week I reported on the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of former White House Chef Walter Scheib. Scheib had served as the Head Chef at the White House from 1994 until 2005. Hillary Clinton hired him and Laura Bush fired him. In 2007 he wrote a book about his experience in working at the White House and in the book he talked about his time working there during the '911' attack. In 2015 while going for a hike near his new home in Taos, New Mexico Scheib went missing for three day's and he was never seen alive again. Three day's after he went nissing his body was found in a rugged area near Taos and State Police later claimed he drowned after he was involved in a freak storm and flash flood. I looked at the entire death back in 2015 and I wanted to revisit it with my viewers as we have now had another Clinton acquaintance show-up dead in a freak drowning accident with the sudden death of devoted Arkansas wife and mother Ashley Haynes. Let's compare drowning death's shall we.

Related links:

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/09/red-cross-harvesting-organs-in-ukraine/

https://naijaonpoint.com.ng/report-woman-found-dead-in-arkansas-river-connected-to-clinton-advisor-who-killed-himself/

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