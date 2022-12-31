Create New Account
GOLD TO EXPLODE IN 2023? - Shocking Predictions As We Enter The CASHLESS SOCIETY!
World Alternative Media
Published Yesterday

Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive gold predictions being made for the year 2023 as people like Doug Casey and Peter Schiff call for enormous rallies in the face of the coming inevitable cashless society which entities like the Federal Reserve say will be enforced in 2023.

The Federal Reserve's FedNow digital currency is set to be released between January and July of 2023. There's no doubt that 2023 will be the year of the cashless society. In the face of this fact, it's incredibly important to hedge against such a tyrannical system which will obviously be tied to a social credit and carbon credit system like China.

In this video, we break down the potential of gold and silver vs. the Great Reset and the collapse of the global economy in the face of inflation.


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracygoldeconomicssilverfinanceinflationvoluntaryismcashlessprecious metalsjosh sigurdsongreat resetwam

