We show brain scans where porn brain scans look worse than heroin. The evidence is sad how Born can impact your brain and mental health. Porn is going into virtual reality with two way perversions. Why did Hugh Hefner get really into sick perversion. There is a new invention to make Robot skin that will driven the new sex robot trade. We talk scripture as well.

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Porn and Heroin have like Brain Scans showing rewiring and shrinking brains





