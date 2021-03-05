5/3/21 G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME AGAIN UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7306, IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT REF 784284

UPLOAD AN INTEL DROP FORM A TI. NORTHUMBRIA POLICE PASS MUCH LOWER G-POLA IMAGE WAS AT 20M ALT UNDER THE RADAR. UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7310 G-POLA? 17:45HRS.The People Retain Authority over their GovernmentNorthumbria Police do not know the law PC 1494 stole my property, laptops , hard drives sd cards, cell phone....Return my property Winton Keenan you are a thief.Winton Keenan put me under a section 2 against my will. ( I have been trying to stop the democidal chemical trails operation so he sends in NPAS goons to harass me on a regular basis low fly breaching overhead breaking aviation laws)28/01/2021 Back home from a section 2 , 14 days locked up in a mental hospital Northumbria Police arrested me from my home under suspicion of sending malicious emails , same mod-us operandi not allowed to see solicitor while in custody then sent off to the asylum in an ambulance.Was told today prior to my discharge in the hospital that the police were not taking further action against myself that's a euphemism for they do not have evidence against myself ie a stack path of intel linking myself to the so called emails.I won a case against a former section 2 against Northumbria Police in Crown Court that also involved so called emails sent with malicious content. I showed a vindicating letter Re Crown Court proceedings: I had on my person, to all the Nurses while I was incarcerated and they photo copied it for their reference. staff told me it was a very important document and they gave me spare photo copies too.Fortunately I had the letter on my person when I was kidnapped by Northumbria Police. It states. Letter dated 17th July 2020Re Crown Court Proceedings: Scanlans Solicitors.The Crown Have offered no evidence in our case and you were found Not guilty of the malicious communications . This is the end of the matter. It will not appear on your record. and is a formal Not guilty verdict.Nurses came forward believed (not straight away) what I was telling them and doubted did not trust Northumbria Polices version about so called malicious emails, they told me that all the nurses on the ward were on my side. Staff told me to carry on being well behaved and keep on doing what you are told to do and you will be out soon free to go. A high ranking Nurse told me about one case a young woman was sectioned by Northumbria Police for talking back questioning a constable. All the nurses know that all the Police are corrupt and do not protect and serve.While under my section I was unable to contact relatives/friends no one knew where I was my mother contacted the police after 5 days Police went around to my home smashed my door in. Police toldfriends relatives that my heating was on and was unbearably hot in the house and they had to take off their body armour while searching my home for myself. They told my friends and relatives I was not at home. The police switched on my heating and left it on a 30 degree Celsius.No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, nor will we proceed with force against him except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land. To no one will we sell, to no one deny or delay right or justice.Right to RebelThat "full authority to constrain ... by force" is one of the key features of Magna Carta: our right to rebel should the government of the day be operating outside it's lawful authority.Claim of Right 1689: An Act only has force of law with the consent of the Governed.NATIONAL POLICE AIRSERVICES AIR GANG STALKING(Staff in the hospital also photocopied the freedom of information requests sent to the police the description is wrote in pen and ink by myself on the back of the solicitors letter)Dear Northumbria Police,Please include at least the following information: - for the ID numberto uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time whythe helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)Borough the helicopter was deployed toThe result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)Yours,Damiantorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdfPLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLE