Grassroots Candidate Challenges Wisconsin Bigwig—and May Win!

Grassroots challenger Adam Steen was endorsed by Donald Trump and almost took out Wisconsin House Speaker Vos, who stopped pretending he was interested in election integrity as soon as the primary was over. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Steen talks about his surging write-in campaign to oust Speaker Vos and explains why it's so important for Americans to run against establishment incumbents. Because of early voting, most voters did not even know Steen was endorsed by Trump when they voted. But now, he hopes they will go vote as fully informed citizens.
