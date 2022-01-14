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CHP Talks: Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Standing Up for Truth and Freedom in Calgary
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418 views • January 14, 2022
January 14, 2022: Rod’s guest this week is well-known to Canada’s freedom fighters. As a young boy, Artur Pawlowski witnessed first-hand the emptiness and brutal poverty of Communism in his native country of Poland. He also saw the power of a united people as Poland’s Solidarity Movement threw off the shackles of oppression. As a preacher in Calgary, Artur feeds and ministers to thousands of poor and homeless people through Street Church (streetchurch.ca) and teaches history and biblical responsibility at the Cave of Adullam, another ministry. He and his brother Dawid have been involved in the Freedom movement and have been arrested several times for holding church services during state-sponsored lockdowns.
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Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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